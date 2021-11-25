U of U student named school's first Rhodes Scholar in 2 decades

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in 20 years, the University of Utah has a Rhodes Scholar.

Sabah Sial, a senior finance major from Sandy, was one of 32 U.S. students awarded the prestigious scholarship, which provides tuition and living expenses for two years of international graduate study at Oxford University.

The university said Sial will pursue two majors plans while studying the intersection of finance, criminology and criminal justice in England.

At Utah, Dial is a Presidential Intern, chief justice for the ASUU Supreme Court, and an Eccles Scholar in the Honors College.

“No one wins the scholarship alone,” Sial said. “I had a whole community of people supporting me — professors, elected officials, university leaders. The belief that my mentors and advisors had in me was critical to me even getting to where I am, and a cornerstone of my application. I’m grateful for everyone who has helped me get here.”

Born in Pakistan and raised in Utah, Sial is the university's 23rd Rhodes Scholar since 1904, and it's first since 2002.