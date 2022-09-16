Uber passenger who died in crash with TRAX train identified, no charges filed

SALT LAKE CITY — An Uber passenger who died when the car he was riding in collided with a TRAX train in Salt Lake City was identified by police Friday morning.

Jalen Neal, 28, was killed Wednesday morning following a crash near 700 South West Temple Street.

At the time of the crash, Utah Transit Authority told FOX 13 News a vehicle was heading West when the driver ran a red light. At the same time, a TRAX train had a green light and the vehicle and train collided, a representative from UTA said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department has since taken the lead in investigating the incident.

Based on preliminary information, SLCPD said in a press release, the driver of a Chevrolet Bolt crashed into the train as it crossed 700 South.

Neal was a rear passenger in the vehicle and received critical injuries in the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene, SLCPD said.

The identity of the driver of the vehicle was not made available but officials said no charges had been filed, no citations had been issued and no arrests had been made.

SLCPD reported the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.