UDAF confirms second case of bird flu in Utah

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Utah's Department of Agriculture and Food have confirmed a second case of bird flu in Utah.

In an press release sent out late Saturday morning, UDAF announced that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was detected in birds on a farm in Cache County.

This comes after the department had detected the virus in a backyard flock of chickens in Utah County on Monday.

The owner of the farm noticed his birds experiencing symptoms of the virus and immediately contacting UDAF. The farm had been following " very strict biosecurity measures" since the agency's announcement on Monday.

“The diagnosis of HPAI on this farm is devastating,” said Dr. Dean Taylor, Utah State Veterinarian, in the press release. “UDAF is working to contain the disease and prevent it from spreading further in this area.”

UDAF urgers bird owners to continue to check for symptoms in their birds. Symptoms include high death rate among flocks, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds.

Owners whose birds are exhibiting symptoms are asked to contact the state veterinarian's office immediately by email at statevet@utah.gov.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have still been no human cases of this particular strain of HPAI detected in the United States.