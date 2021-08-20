UDOT opens new interchange connecting US 89 and I-15

LAYTON, Utah — People driving through Layton won’t have to worry about as much traffic, as UDOT opens a new interchange connecting US 89 and I-15.

UDOT hopes the new interchange at Gordon Avenue will provide more mobility for the community and speed up travel times between the two major highways.

Gordon Avenue is the third new interchange to open in August on US 89, and extends down to I-15.

“As we’ve seen them lower these interchanges down, it has actually lessened the impact, the noise has gone away, as you stand away from these interchanges you have a better view, people are seeing sunsets that they’ve never seen before, it’s just a phenomenal job,” said Stuart J. Adams, Utah Senate President.

Over the years, construction crews have been removing traffic signals along US 89 and replacing them with interchanges to allow more people to travel north and south and create more avenues east and west.

“People will be able to attend soccer games, and get home to their families, and get into work on time, and that’s a big deal as far as quality of life,” said Adams.



Not only does this make the road safer, but it helps to lessen commute times for drivers and bring the community together.

“Roads can divide communities and we had this goal to improve mobility but also try to connect Layton city so that people can walk and bike,” said Carlos Braceras, executive director at UDOT.

Crews are also working to widen US 89 to three lanes in each direction and now that Gordon Avenue is open, crews will move on to the fourth and final interchange at Antelope Drive as wells as new bridges over US 89 at Nichols Road and Crestwood Road.

Construction on the project is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

