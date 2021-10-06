UDOT testing 100 different types of lane striping for state roads

SALT LAKE CITY — As part of a three-year study of state roads, the Utah Department of Transportation is testing out 100 different types of lane striping to determine the best for drivers.

The testing is taking place on a three-mile stretch near Tremonton on Interstate 84.

Officials say lane striping is one of the main issues received on a regular basis within the department.

“Everyone needs to see where we’re going when we’re out on the roads, you can’t have any confusion out there, so that’s why we’re devoting a lot of effort and resources to finding the best solution for the future of striping,” said UDOTs John Gleason.

Crews are testing 100 different products of all colors, textures, and materials to see which is the most durable and visible.

“The test strip that we have up there, this three-mile test strip, it’s critical because were able to test out 100 different products and it’s a little bit off the beaten path, but it gets a lot of weather in this part of northern Utah, we’re going to have the plows going through there and so we’re going to see in real time, in real conditions how these products work,” said Gleason.

With Utah experiencing so many different weather conditions, from extreme heat, rain and snow, as well as ice, it’s important the striping can handle all conditions.

“Plowing is essential, keeps our roads safe and clear during the winter, but it can wreak havoc on striping," said Gleason. "You think about the blades that are going over, the salt that’s down on the roads, all of that can really play with the durability and cut down on the lifetime of the striping."

Over the next three years, crews will conduct checks on the striping every three months to see how they are holding up. After the test period is over, the new technology could be seen on roads all throughout the Beehive State.