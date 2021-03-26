UDOT warns drivers to prepare for delays as spring break travel begins

WASATCH FRONT, Utah — Drivers should expect delays on Interstate 15 Friday as travelers set off for spring break.

After staying close home in Weber County for months, the Atkinson family has big plans for Spring Break.

“We are ready to go and have some fun together, [have a ] change of scenery. We always love going down to St. George in the spring because it’s warmer and the kids like to climb all over the red rocks,” said Krista Atkinson.

Beginning Friday, several Wasatch Front School Districts will let out for spring break. Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) expects thousands will hit the road beginning around 2 p.m.

UDOT engineers predict stop-and-go traffic on I-15 in both directions in Davis County until 7 p.m. Heavy congestion is also expected in Salt Lake County until 9 p.m.

Heavier traffic is also expected in Spanish Fork Canyon, near Moab and St. George.

“There is a week off for a lot of the school kids so families are going to be out there on the road. We want to make sure everyone is doing it safely,” said UDOT spokesperson John Gleason.

Utah Roads have already proven deadly. As of Thursday morning, 50 people have died. That’s up from this time last year.

“It’s something that is very concerning. Especially if you’re heading into a holiday weekend where there is going to be more traffic on the roads, we just want to make people aware of what we are seeing out there.,” said Gleason.

UDOT expects delays between ten and 15 minutes.