UDOT begins construction on new highway in West Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is preparing for one of their largest projects right now.

Construction on a new highway, which will be similar to Legacy Parkway, begins next week.

In an area already crowded with folks bustling about, some people said it’s about to get busier.

Zach Whitney with UDOT said their projections show that by the year 2040, households out in the Western Davis area are going to increase by 65 percent.

With an increase in residents, comes an expected increase in traffic.

That’s why UDOT is beginning an $800 million dollar project to build a new highway in the area.

“This is an enormous undertaking,” said Whitney.

A bridge will be built connecting Legacy Parkway and I-15 to what they call the West Davis Project.

The road will then extend all the way from Farmington to West Haven, which adds up to be about 16 miles of new highway.

“This project includes 10 miles of trails associated with it,” said Whitney.

Construction on the bridge is expected to begin on Monday, March 22nd, while construction for the new road will not begin until April.

“Just be aware that there is work going on,” said Whitney. “Decrease your speeds.”