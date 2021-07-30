Watch
UDOT warns humans, pets to stay out of stream following concrete spill

Patrick Fink / Mountainlessons - Instagram
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:22:03-04

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation warned residents and their pets Friday to stay out of a stream in the Mill Creek area due to a concrete spill.

According to UDOT information, the spill occurred in the Mill Creek Stream west of Interstate 215 to "at least 700 East."

Officials say the spill has increased pH levels, which can cause skin irritations.

"It is imperative that humans and pets stay out of the water and away from Mill Creek Stream," the department tweeted.

Patrick Fink, an emergency room doctor who lives in the area, posted photos to social media Thursday showing dead fish in the creek. He said a nearby road was closed as the construction company responsible for the spill tried to clean the stream.

In his post, Fink claimed their were no barriers in place before the spill occurred.

Mill Creek Stream Fish

UDOT, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality and the Salt Lake County Health Department are currently on the scene of the spill.

