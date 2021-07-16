UDOT warns of new driver license phishing scam

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are warning residents about a new phishing scam that claims to be from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The scam involves a text message claiming to be the "Utah Department of Transportation Driver License Validation" and asks for people to enter "invalid or missing" information on a Google form.

The form asks for information such as name, social security number, date of birth, driver license number, height and weight.

According to a release Friday, UDOT and the Department of Public Safety contacted Google to have the form removed.

“The state will never ask for this type of information via text message,” said Joe Dougherty, director of public affairs for DPS. “Always be suspicious of unsolicited attachments or links asking for your personal information.”