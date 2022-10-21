UDOT warns Utah drivers to prepare for winter driving conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — If you've lived in Utah for a while, you may know the drill with winter driving.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to prepare vehicles and themselves for a sudden change in temperatures.

Especially with the weekend cold front moving through the state, now is the time to get ready for winter driving conditions.

UDOT says they are expecting eight to ten inches of snow in the mountains and snow to fall on the valley floors.

While the snow might not stick to roads, it's always a good idea to be prepared and make sure your vehicle is ready.

"It's coming soon," explained UDOT public relations director John Gleason. "So it's important for all of us to be prepared, make sure that our tires are ready to go, windshield wipers and just our vehicle is equipped to drive in these winter conditions."

You might need to put some air in your tires or replace your windshield wipers. If you have a snow brush, put it in the car now - before you forget.

It's also a good idea to put an extra bottle of water and blanket in your vehicle, in case of an emergency.

Gleason said crews will be ready to go this weekend, especially in the Cottonwood Canyons.

If you head into the Cottonwood Canyons often, UDOT is also expanding its sticker program.

The program makes it easier for visitors to bypass safety checks at the mouth of the canyons in severe weather.

Drivers can get their tires pre-inspected and if they are compliant, they get a sticker pass for the season.

"Make it easier to spot people that have the good tires to be able to get up the canyons and reduce delays at the mouth of the canyons," explained Jake Brown, UDOT Region 2 South District Area Supervisor. "By the time you get up into the canyon with bald tires, it's a little too late so we want to start prechecking people before the season started."

If you're headed out on the roads this weekend, slow down and give yourself some extra time to get to your destination. It might take some time for you to get acclimated to winter driving again.