UHP catches multiple 'speed demons' on Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — With slightly warmer temperatures over the last week, many people are getting out to stretch their legs and, apparently, their lead feet.

The Utah Highway Patrol posted several photos taken during recent traffic stops, showing drivers being caught well over the posted speed limits.

Several of the drivers hit speeds well into the 100s, with one clocked at 118 miles per hour. Another speed demon was busted going 68 mph in a 40 miles per hour zone.

Earlier this year, a Volkswagen driver near Kanab admitted to reaching speeds up to 170 miles per hour during a pursuit which occurred after he was stopped hours earlier for speeding.

With more people out and about after a long winter, UHP wants people to chill for another reason when it comes to safe driving.

"Keep your speeds down and pay attention," the UHP wrote.

