UHP cracks down on dangerous driving

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns who choose to speed, drive under the influence or drive recklessly now face a greater chance than ever of getting caught.

READ: 1 arrested after UHP chases bikers speeding over 150 mph

A dozen western states, including Utah, are making those violations a major point of emphasis and enforcement.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s refer to it as extreme driving behavior. They say it’s happening way too frequently and it’s resulting in an unacceptable loss of life and injuries on our roads.

As of Monday, there have already been 124 fatal crashes in Utah resulting in 136 deaths.

UHP troopers have handled more that a third of those fatal crashes.

On top of that, troopers are seeing a huge increase in the number of people they stop for driving well in excess of 100 miles per hour. They can’t put a finger on why this is happening, but they do know they’re going to do everything in their power to cut down on the carnage.

“We will take a zero tolerance when it comes to enforcement," said Jeff Nigbur, UHP Asst. Superintendent. "Considering the fatality picture we have and the speeds that we’re seeing, we need to do something about this and we need to be a team.”

WATCH: Utah faces unsettling increase in fatalities on roadways

Troopers, UDOT officials and construction workers are all pleading with drivers to slow down and drive more carefully, especially in construction zones.

At the end of the day, troopers say this extreme driving behavior is an incredibly selfish act that not only puts the driver at risk, but everyone around them on the roads. And if asking nicely doesn’t help well, drivers could be looking at a very expensive citation.