UHP cruiser hit during multi-agency pursuit of Davis County car thief

LAYTON, Utah — A suspect was arrested Saturday after stealing a car and leading officers on a pursuit throughout Davis County, according to police.

The 34-year-old man, whose name has not been released, stole a vehicle from a dealership in Layton around 9 a.m.

Layton Police said officers tried to stop him, but he sped off and they decided to not pursue him.

They later found him and the vehicle in Farmington, and a chase ensued.

As Utah Highway Patrol troopers and other police officers tried to box the driver in, he crashed into and disabled one of the UHP vehicles. However, a UHP spokesperson said the suspect didn't appear to "ram" the trooper's vehicle intentionally. The trooper driving the patrol car was not injured.

Utah Highway Patrol A UHP vehicle that was hit during a chase in Davis County

The suspect then continued to flee into northern Davis County, including Layton and Syracuse. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter followed him from the air and advised officers.

Officers were eventually able to disable the vehicle, but the suspect then fled on foot. However, the DPS helicopter again followed him, and he was captured and taken into custody.

Police said drug use may have been involved in the incident.