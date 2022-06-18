Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UHP investigating fatal crash in Moab

A photo of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. A red pickup is fully crumped, with the engine components spilled onto the road.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 12:27:45-04

MOAB, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash on State Road 191 just south of Moab.

According to a tweet from the agency's official account, the crash involved two vehicles, with multiple people being transported to area hospitals.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere