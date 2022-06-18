UHP investigating fatal crash in Moab

MOAB, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash on State Road 191 just south of Moab.
According to a tweet from the agency's official account, the crash involved two vehicles, with multiple people being transported to area hospitals.
This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.
Troopers are currently investigating a fatal crash on SR-191 at MP 114 just south of Moab. Two vehicles are involved with multiple people transported to area hospitals. Traffic is being alternated in one lane. pic.twitter.com/MMeqWLzKbe— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) June 18, 2022