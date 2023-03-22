UHP looking for truck driver after rollover accident caught on camera

LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a semi-truck who failed to stop after being caught on video causing a rollover crash on Interstate 15 early Wednesday.

Dash-cam video taken around 7:30 a.m. on I-15 near Layton Parkway shows the truck losing control and veering into the next lane, sending a car careening into another vehicle before coming to a rest.

The driver failed to stop after the incident and UHP officials are attempting to look for the driver.

Medical personnel responded to the accident and offered aid to the vehicle drivers, but no one was transported to the hospital.

The accident forced the short closure of a highway lane and on-ramp before all vehicles were cleared from the scene.

(Video courtesy of: Curtis Barth)