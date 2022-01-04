Watch
UHP officer takes owl under his wing

Utah Highway Patrol
Colonel Cope of UHP with owl
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:27:18-05

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Utah's Highway Patrol had an unusual rescue on New Year's Day, saving an owl that had been hit in I-215 in Salt Lake County.

A truck struck and injured the bird, but Corporal Kris Cope took him under his wing, naming him Owlpacino and taking care of him for the night.

He also went above and beyond the call of duty, finding a home for Owlpacino at the Wildlife Rescue Center of Northern Utah in Ogden.

UHP is hopeful the bird makes a full recovery, with thanks to Corporal Cope for his compassion.

