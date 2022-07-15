LEHI, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 15 in Lehi on Friday.

The crash is located at mile marker 282 in the southbound lanes of the highway.

According to a UHP spokesperson, the driver of a Honda Civic drove into the back of a semi truck that was stopped in the right emergency lane of I-15. The driver of the Civic died at the scene.

Drivers should be alerted that the exit lane to 2100 North has been closed due to the accident.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

