Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UHP on scene of fatal I-15 accident in Lehi

Lehi Fatal Accident.jpg
Utah Highway Patrol
Utah Highway Patrol troopers on scene of fatal accident on I-15 in Lehi on Friday
Lehi Fatal Accident.jpg
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 14:47:50-04

LEHI, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 15 in Lehi on Friday.

The crash is located at mile marker 282 in the southbound lanes of the highway.

According to a UHP spokesperson, the driver of a Honda Civic drove into the back of a semi truck that was stopped in the right emergency lane of I-15. The driver of the Civic died at the scene.

Drivers should be alerted that the exit lane to 2100 North has been closed due to the accident.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking new story

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere