UHP prepared for St. Patrick's Day DUI blitz

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of a car that traveled the wrong way up Parleys Canyon early Thursday was believed to have been impaired. The incident happening after three people died in a series of wrong-way collisions last weekend.

Troopers say the driver of was first spotted heading east on Interstate 80 in the westbound lanes in the Sugar House area before blowing a tire and pulled over near Lambs Canyon where he was arrested.

Everything took place as troopers are gearing up for a saturation, enforcement blitz on St. Patrick’s Day to try and keep impaired drivers off the road and hopefully prevent any more wrong way drivers or collisions.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the UHP offered a stern warning for people who are getting ready to enjoy the holiday.

“For people that are going to be out, having festivities, enjoying the holiday, if those festivities include alcohol, make the plan now! Now is the time to plan, not when you’re out, not when you started drinking because a lot of times that impaired judgment leads to impaired driving. So we want people to decide what they’re going to do to get home now!”

Roden said there are so many alternatives to driving impaired that there’s basically zero excuse to do so, and it’s why they have zero tolerance for it.

Troopers will be teaming up with local police all across the state and will be keeping a very close eye on the roads throughout the evening and into the early hours of Friday morning.