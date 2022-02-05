UHP responding to motorcycle crash on I-215

MURRAY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-215 Saturday afternoon.

The accident was first reported by officials around 1:40 p.m. According to UHP, the male biker was taking the ramp from I-15 to westbound I-215 when he lost control and crashed.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where his condition is not known at this point. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet.

A UHP spokesperson told FOX 13 News that they may need to shut down all westbound lanes at some point for the investigation. As of 3 p.m., traffic cameras appeared to show 2-3 lanes still open. Both northbound and southbound I-15 off-ramps are also seeing some traffic backup.

