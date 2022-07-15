UHP stops driver twice within minutes for speeding over 100 mph

NEPHI, Utah — A Utah driver failed to learn their lesson after being stopped twice within 10 minutes for speeding over 100 miles per hour.

The Utah Highway Patrol said one of its troopers stopped a Honda Pilot on Wednesday night speeding down Interstate 15 just south of Nephi at an astounding 111 mph.

Because of a new state law that charges people speeding over 105 mph with reckless driving, the driver was cited and then allowed to continue on their way.

But just 10 minutes later and four miles away, the same driver in the Honda Pilot was caught by a different trooper speeding at 105 mph.

The driver was given a second reckless driving citation for excessive speeding.

Because the driver was cited for reckless driving twice in a 12-month period, their license goes into automatic review and could be suspended.

"Slow down, nothing is worth risking your life or putting others in danger so you can get somewhere just a few minutes faster," the UHP implored in a social media post.