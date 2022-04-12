UHP trooper honored for heroism after protecting construction crew

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is being hailed for his heroism after protecting UDOT workers from a driver who had entered a construction zone.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on April 2, Lt. Jacob Cox was positioned in his patrol vehicle when he saw another vehicle enter the closed area on southbound Interstate 15 in Davis County.

Utah Highway Patrol UHP Lieutenant protects construction crew in Davis County

Despite Cox turning on his sirens and headlights, the female driver did not respond and swerved when the trooper moved in to intercept her.

As the driver moved to within 224 feet of the construction crew, Cox successfully rammed his SUV into the woman's vehicle to stop her, spinning him around and knocking off his radio and body cam.

The entire incident took place in under 30 seconds.

The woman was arrested after a test detected the presence of alcohol.

Utah Highway Patrol UHP vehicle after Lieutenant used it to intercept a driver who had entered a construction zone.





"This is the type of heroism we see from Utah Highway Patrol troopers on a regular basis. They stop wrong-way drivers. They protect the public and they protect our construction workers. We are grateful to UHP and to Lt. Cox that these workers were able to go home safely last week," read a statement from UHP.