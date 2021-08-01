UHP trooper injured after being hit by truck on I-215

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was injured early Sunday after his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 215.

The trooper had pulled over to the northbound side of I-215 West and 2900 South to investigate an abandoned vehicle just before the accident. As the trooper was sitting inside his UHP vehicle, the truck crashed into it from behind before also hitting the abandoned car.

According to a UHP official, the trooper was able to get out of his vehicle and jump over a concrete barrier to safety, suffering only minor injuries in the accident.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The UHP official says DUI is the suspected cause of the incident.

Traffic was originally shut down in the area of the accident, but two northbound lanes have since reopened.