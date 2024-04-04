UHP trooper injured in overpass fall back home, calls support 'unbelievable'

ERDA, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper who fell from an overpass while deploying spike strips during a pursuit has finally returned to his Erda home after the incident that hospitalized him for months.

Now in a wheelchair and continuing to recover, Trooper Steve "Odie" Myer was asked Thursday if he believes it was a miracle that he is still here,

Myer spoke below with FOX 13 News after being moved to a rehab facility last month:

UHP trooper making progress in recovery from injuries in fall from overpass

"One hundred percent miracle," he said. "Several miracles have happened, most people wouldn't survive a fall that far to begin with."

A look at the overpass at 7200 West near Interstate 80 shows Myer fell about 33 feet to the ground on February 13.

A UHP motor officer with 38-years of law enforcement experience, Myer went to deploy spike stripes to stop an SUV that had been fleeing from police. As the SUV swerved around spike strips in the northbound lane, Myer says he moved to avoid getting hit.

"That's pretty much the last thing I remember," he said back home. "Even though I thought I was off of the structure, I wasn't quite. I was right on the edge of it and that step back tripped me and I just went over backwards."

Myer says the injuries from his fall included 15 fractures to his pelvis and that his heart shockingly shifted into his armpit from the impact. In all, he told FOX 13 News that he has had three surgeries to repair the damage he sustained from the fall.

Despite the injuries and hospitalization, Trooper Myer remains in good spirits and was surrounded by both family and fellow UHP troopers at his home Thursday morning, adding that the support he's received, from both near and far, has been "unbelievable."