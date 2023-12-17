Watch Now
UHP trooper injured in wrong-way driver collision on I-15 in Orem

Posted at 8:40 AM, Dec 17, 2023
OREM, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was injured early Sunday after being struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 in Orem.

The trooper responded to a report of a driver heading southbound in the wrong lanes of the highway just before 2 a.m.

According to the Orem Police Department, the trooper and wrong-way driver collided in a serious accident in which the trooper was injured and was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was killed in the collision, while a passenger was critically injured.

The Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is currently on scene and conducting an investigation of the incident. Drivers should expect major delays on I-15 southbound through Orem

