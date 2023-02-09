UHP trooper saves dog pinned under truck

SALT LAKE CITY — No matter whether someone has two legs or four legs, Utah Highway Patrol troopers go the distance when it comes to keeping residents alive.

A great example came last weekend when a trooper came upon a rollover accident that left a dog pinned under a truck. "Trooper F," as the UHP is identifying him, was down the road and was the first to respond to the accident scene.

Seeing the white lab pinned halfway underneath the truck, "Trooper F" grabbed his tire jack and used it to remove Sarge from his precarious position.

But that wasn't the end. With all animal hospitals in the area closed, the troopers who responded to the accident coordinated transportation to get Sarge to a veterinarian.

On Thursday, a much-healthier Sarge was brought to meet his rescuers and give them a lick as a reward.

Who's a good boy!