UHP troopers respond to hundreds of crashes; one patrol vehicle hit

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have responded to more than 250 crashes Monday after a massive snow storm hit the state.

As of 3:45 p.m., UHP said the total was 257.

One UHP sergeant's vehicle was hit as he responded to one accident. He was uninjured.

UHP reminds drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency responders on the side of the road.