SOUTH SALT LAKE — A pair of Utah Highway Patrol troopers rescued a group of baby ducks from a storm drain on the freeway Sunday morning.

The four ducklings were trapped in a drain on the interchange from southbound I-15 to eastbound I-80.

Troopers Burr and Faust (first names not provided) managed to get them out and relocate them to a safer place.

"We get to save these little guys every year," UHP wrote on an Instagram story posted Sunday.

Utah Highway Patrol

