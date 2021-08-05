UHP vehicle hit on I-215 in Salt Lake City, second trooper hit in one week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention after a trooper's vehicle was hit by another vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

UHP reports that at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a trooper was stopped on the right shoulder of I-215 West at 300 North when a vehicle came off the road and hit the patrol car from behind.

Neither the trooper nor the driver of the other vehicle was reported to have any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle said he looked down for a second right before he crashed into the trooper's car.

The crash comes just three days after a different trooper was hit and injured when a driver crashed into the back of their patrol vehicle.

Officials are asking Utah drivers to pay extra attention when they see a trooper's vehicle on the side of the road and to remember to observe to "Move Over Law."

Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating Wednesday's crash.