Uintah High School band to march in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor parade

VERNAL, Utah — The Uintah High School Marching Band will be bring the sounds of the Beehive State to Hawaii next next week.

Students in the band and orchestra will participate in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on Dec. 7 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S.

Uintah will serve as Utah's representative in the parade which features participants from every state in the country.

The parade will take place along the streets of Waikiki and, according to organizers, "is intended to unite generations in a meaningful event that honors WWII veterans and Pearl Harbor survivors, while educating and inspiring the young Americans who will join together to salute them."