Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Uintah High School band to march in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor parade

items.[0].image.alt
Uintah High School
Uintah High School marching band
Posted at 10:36 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 12:36:00-05

VERNAL, Utah — The Uintah High School Marching Band will be bring the sounds of the Beehive State to Hawaii next next week.

Students in the band and orchestra will participate in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on Dec. 7 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S.

Uintah Marching Band

Uintah will serve as Utah's representative in the parade which features participants from every state in the country.

Uintah Marching Band

The parade will take place along the streets of Waikiki and, according to organizers, "is intended to unite generations in a meaningful event that honors WWII veterans and Pearl Harbor survivors, while educating and inspiring the young Americans who will join together to salute them."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere