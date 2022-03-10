Ukrainian-made vodka to replace Russian brand on Utah store shelves

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's state liquor stores are going all-in with their support for the Ukrainian people during the current Russian invasion.

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced that it will replace the Russian vodka booted off shelves earlier this month with a brand made in Ukraine.

In a tweet Thursday, the DABC said Status Premium Vodka will be available in the coming weeks.

"[Ukrainian vodka] replaces the only Russian produced product, Russian Standard vodka, that was in our inventory," the tweet said.

The DABC said it supports Gov. Spencer Cox's executive order to pull Russian-made alcohols from liquor stores.

“Even if at the end of this process we’re just sending the right signal, we still feel like it’s a worthwhile exercise,” said Ben Hart with the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity when the Russian vodka was originally pulled.

Status Vodka is produced at the Zlatagor Distillery, according to Beverage Trade Network. It was reportedly a Gold Medal winner for Excellence at the International Tasting Competition and is made with water from a 700-foot deep Artisian well.