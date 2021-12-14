Watch
Unconscious worker rescued from chemical transport tank in SLC

Salt Lake City Fire Department
Posted at 4:14 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 18:21:53-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A worker who was unconscious and trapped inside a tank was successfully rescued Tuesday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department announced around 2:45 p.m. that its crews were working on a "confined space rescue" at 4285 W. 1385 South, the address of Semi Service Inc. A worker was reportedly unconscious in a chemical transport tank.

About 30 minutes later, SLCFD gave an update that the man had been rescued successfully and taken to a local hospital. The rescuers involved were also safe.

"A concerted effort with our firefighters, Heavy Rescue And Hazmat techs lead to this great outcome. Big thanks to those on site," the fire department tweeted.

