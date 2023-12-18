Unified Fire Authority firefighter honored for 'extraordinary heroism'

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Unified Fire Authority firefighter has been awarded the nation's highest honor for civilian heroism after rescuing a skier who was trapped in an avalanche.

Thomas Elbrecht was awarded the Carnegie Medal on Monday, an honor given to those who have performed acts of "extraordinary heroism" in risking injury or death to save others.

Last December, Elbrecht was skiing with his dog in the Neff's Canyon area when he heard screams nearby. During a search of the backcountry, he found Travis Haussener, a skier who had been caught in a 200-foot wide avalanche and pinned against a tree.

After calling 911, Elbrecht used his medical training to quickly examine Haussener and determined that he had a broken femur. Elbrecht fashioned a makeshift splint with a ski pole and moved Haussener to a flat area, while also providing him with dry clothes, including Elbrecht's own jacket and gloves.

Elbrecht stayed with Haussener the whole time, stripped down to just a t-shirt and pants as the two huddled together for warmth.

Due to weather and dangerous avalanche complications, a rescue helicopter was not able to make it to where the men were located. Eventually, two search and rescue skiers arrived at the rescue site and a decision was made to make an improvised harness, build an anchor and lower Haussener down.

Approximately eight hours after Elbrecht's original 911 call, Haussener was transported to the hospital.

“It was really just happened to be there in the right moment, just act upon it," said Elbrecht a few days later. "And I think there’s a whole lot of other people that would do the same thing that I would in the same kind of situation.”

Established in 1904 by Andrew Carnegie, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission awards medals to recognize outstanding acts of selfless heroism in the U.S. and Canada.