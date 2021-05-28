Unified PD releases name of teen victim in Taylorsville homicide investigation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Unified Police Department has released the name of the 16-year-old boy who was found killed in Taylorsville Wednesday.

Police said the body discovered in a cargo trailer Wednesday afternoon was that of Ivan Nickolas "Nick" Vetecnik.

The cargo trailer was parked in the backyard of a home. Vetecnik did not live at the home, but he did live nearby, police told FOX 13.

Police took a 17-year-old person of interest into custody on Wednesday night. Officials did not say whether there was a relationship between the two teens.

The cause of Vetecnik's death was not released, but police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

A GoFundMe campaign to cover Vetecnik's funeral expenses has been established here.

