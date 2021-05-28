Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Unified PD releases name of teen victim in Taylorsville homicide investigation

items.[0].image.alt
<a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-ivan-nickolas-vetecnik" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016c-2093-d51f-ab7f-659f21fb0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1622223816007,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016f-6856-dfe1-a9ff-7e7fb26f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1622223816007,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016f-6856-dfe1-a9ff-7e7fb26f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-ivan-nickolas-vetecnik&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000179-b412-d9a6-a579-f69bf2af0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;GoFundMe&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000179-b412-d9a6-a579-f69bf28f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">GoFundMe</a>
Ivan Nickolas "Nick" Vetecnik
nick-vetecnik.jpg
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 13:46:51-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Unified Police Department has released the name of the 16-year-old boy who was found killed in Taylorsville Wednesday.

Police said the body discovered in a cargo trailer Wednesday afternoon was that of Ivan Nickolas "Nick" Vetecnik.

The cargo trailer was parked in the backyard of a home. Vetecnik did not live at the home, but he did live nearby, police told FOX 13.

RELATED: Death of 16-year-old in Taylorsville ruled a homicide

Police took a 17-year-old person of interest into custody on Wednesday night. Officials did not say whether there was a relationship between the two teens.

The cause of Vetecnik's death was not released, but police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

A GoFundMe campaign to cover Vetecnik's funeral expenses has been established here.

RELATED: Teenager taken into custody after 16-year-old's death deemed 'suspicious'

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere