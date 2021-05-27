Death of 16-year-old in Taylorsville ruled homicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police say the death of a 16-year-old boy found in a trailer outside a Taylorsville home Wednesday has been ruled a homicide.

The unidentified teenage victim did not live at the home, but Unified Police Department officials say he lived nearby.

A 17-year-old male that was listed as a person of interest in the boy's death was taken into custody Wednesday night after police asked for the public's help in locating him. Officials did not say whether there was a relationship between the two teens.