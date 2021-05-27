Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Death of 16-year-old in Taylorsville ruled homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Unified Police Department
Taylorsville Homicide
Posted at 5:51 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 19:52:09-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police say the death of a 16-year-old boy found in a trailer outside a Taylorsville home Wednesday has been ruled a homicide.

The unidentified teenage victim did not live at the home, but Unified Police Department officials say he lived nearby.

A 17-year-old male that was listed as a person of interest in the boy's death was taken into custody Wednesday night after police asked for the public's help in locating him. Officials did not say whether there was a relationship between the two teens.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere