Unified Police looking for missing man

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man from the Salt Lake area.

The Unified Police Department said 53-year-old Curtis Dyett was last seen Thursday at the Mt. Olympus Rehabilitation Center at 2200 E. 3300 South. It was unknown what he was wearing, but officials said he uses a walker to get around.

Police said he may be going to a family member's house in Magna or possibly to a Walmart, although they did not know which specific location.

UPD said Dyett has a heart condition that he needs medication for. He also left with no money or phone.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000.