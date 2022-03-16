Unique Davis County tournament includes students of all abilities

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A first of its kind tournament in Davis County won't impact official athletic standings, but it may have a bigger impact in its own ways. Students of all abilities played in the "Unified Games" organized by the Special Olympics.

One of the athletes in the first annual “Unified Champions Tournament,” Danny, was inspired watching Lebron James.

“We're doing some awesome basketball right here at CHS,” Danny said shortly before entering his game.

His school, Clearfield High, is one of eight to train and send teams.

A volunteer working with one of the teams, Matias Anthony, said he helped athletes in smaller unified events organized last year.

“It's amazing to see what these kids do, to see the smiles on their faces,” said Anthony.

Some of the teams are organized to be competitive while others focus on the fun of the game.

First Lady Abby Cox is a key supporter of the program and says both types of teams include students with and without intellectual disabilities.

“It's a beautiful program. It’s all about inclusion and making sure that everyone feels a sense of love and belonging and to be able to compete together,” said Cox.