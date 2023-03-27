Unique 'powdercloud' avalanche on Mount Timpanogos caught on camera

SUNDANCE, Utah — Skiers at Sundance Resort experienced a rare phenomenon Monday.

A video posted by the Utah Avalanche Center shows a "powdercloud" avalanche coming down Mount Timpanogos in the "Middle Finger" area.

While the avalanche itself came to a stop in the dry lakes area just outside the resort, a fast-moving wall of airborne snow blew hundreds of yards, hitting the group of skiers like a white-out blizzard.

While there was avalanche mitigation happening not too far away near Deer Creek Reservoir that closed U.S. Highway 189 for a few hours, the UAC said the one caught on video occurred naturally.