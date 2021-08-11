University of Utah asks students to get vaccinated, wear masks during fall semester

SALT LAKE CITY — During a virtual town hall Tuesday, leadership at the University of Utah asked all students, faculty and staff to wear masks during the fall semester and get a COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't already done so.

In the town hall meeting president Taylor Randall, Dr. Mike Good and other leaders shared their expectations and answered questions from students, staff and the public.

READ: West Virginia college to charge unvaccinated students $750

They outlined how they intend to hold all classes in person in the fall. Because of the quickly spreading Delta Variant of COVID-19, they asked everyone on campus to wear masks indoors and get a coronavirus vaccine.

READ: More businesses across the U.S. are requiring proof of vaccination

As a state institution the university cannot mandate masks on campus or require vaccinations (yet) under Utah law, so instead they are strongly encouraging both.

The university could one day mandate COVID-19 vaccines if the vaccines are fully FDA approved.



The university is also focusing more on mental health support. They will hold a 'Back to school stress briefing' Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. on the university's Facebook page.