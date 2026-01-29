University of Utah says bomb threat was 'verified hoax,' but extra officers patrolling as precaution

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're on the University of Utah's campus Wednesday evening and you see more police officers than usual, university officials want you to know that it's out of an abundance of caution due to a threat that turned out to be a hoax.

U of U sent out an alert that someone called Salt Lake City's 911 dispatch line around 4 p.m. and said there were bombs placed on campus.

However, they said there have been very similar threats in other states across the country. They said the threat included only vague descriptions and locations. They said it had the "hallmarks of a hoax," and later said in an update that it was "deemed a verified hoax."

The school is still sending additional police officers to patrol on campus "out of an abundance of caution," and they'll remain overnight. The U of U Police Department says detectives are working to identify the suspect(s).

The University Hospital's emergency department was placed on lockdown, but it's being reopened for business as usual.

Anyone who sees something suspicious or out of place, however, is urged to call the U's police department at 801-585-2677.

