University of Utah Health Plans says some users' information may have been hacked

SALT LAKE CITY — People who are enrolled in University of Utah Health Plans may have had their information improperly accessed by a hacker recently.

UUHP, a health care benefits administration group, announced Friday that an "unauthorized external user" accessed a file transfer server between late May and early June. The server belonged to TMG Health, which is one of UUHP's vendors, and UUHP said some of its members' information may have been included in the hack. TMG discovered the issue on June 21 and said they blocked the unauthorized user, then contacted UUHP and law enforcement.

On Thursday, UUHP mailed letters to its users whose information may have been impacted. They said this information could include mailing addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, as well as medical, billing and banking information.

UUHP said there is "no indication that member information has been misused" at this time; however, they advised members to keep a close eye on their accounts, charges and statements. If UUHP users find any discrepancies, they're advised to report it to local law enforcement or a consumer protection agency.

UUHP also said it is offering one year of free identity theft protection service to its members. More information can be found online here or by calling 1-888-727-2311.