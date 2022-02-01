University of Utah moves closer to $61.8 million indoor football facility

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah board of trustees moved a step closer to green-lighting a new $61.8 million indoor football facility for the school's football team.

During a meeting Tuesday, the board authorized a move forward with the facility, with construction scheduled to begin later this spring, with a fall 2024 targeted completion date. Trustees said they will now look to get bonding approval from the legislature during the current session.

According to university documents, the 101,000 square foot facility would include a full-length football field, two LED video boards, an entry lobby and other additions that would benefit the reigning Pac-12 Conference champions.

University of Utah Renderings show a proposed indoor practice facility for the University of Utah football team

Athletic officials say the new practice facility is needed due to deficiencies with the current Spence Eccles Field House, which was built in 2004. Scheduling conflicts with other university teams, along with low ceiling heights that do not allow for kicking and punting drills, make the new building a necessity, the team has said.

The new facility would be built south of the current field house on Guardsman Way.

A facility proposal claims the project will be funded by bonds that will be repaid "with donations and nonstate university funds," the proposal states.