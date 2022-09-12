University police investigating topless women at Utes football game

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police are determining whether to file criminal charges against two women who allegedly went topless at Saturday's football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Instead of shirts, the two women attended the Utes game against Southern Utah wearing only body paint on their torsos. When asked by an officer to put on their shirts, the women complied, according to the school.

Detectives with the university's police department are currently screening for possible criminal charges. In addition, if either of the women is a student at the school, they could face possible discipline from the Dean of Students.

In a statement Monday, the school shared a letter distributed last week from university President Taylor Randall and Athletics Director Mark Harlan reminding fans about proper behavior at school athletics events.

“We want to be very clear that profanity, public intoxication, rude and disrespectful behavior, racial and derogatory comments or verbal attacks directed at individuals or groups will not be tolerated,” stated President Taylor Randall and Athletics Director Mark Harlan stated in a letter to all football ticket holders.