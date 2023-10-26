'Unruly' guests removed from 'Dracula' performance at Capitol Theatre

SALT LAKE CITY — Guests enjoying "Dracula" at the Capitol Theatre were not immune to the strange things that often happen when Halloween rolls around.

During the Wednesday night Ballet West performance in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said a "disruptive incident" occurred within the audience that required attention from theater security.

A couple seated in a theater box were allegedly speaking loudly, prompting another guest to approach the man and woman before a fight broke out.

"They were loud, to be quite honest with you. They were loud and it was disturbing," said Michael Scolamiero, Exec. Dir. of Ballet West. "It was by no means quiet, so it was disruptive."

According to a Ballet West spokesperson, several "unruly patrons" were quickly removed from the theater.

"The incident was addressed quickly, professionally, and without reported injury or delay in the performance," the theater said in a statement. The theater added that it would be working with any patrons who affected by what occurred.

The incident is reminiscent of one last month when Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and a companion were escorted out of a performance of the musical "Beetlejuice" in Denver after guests had complained.

"Dracula" at the Capitol Theatre is described as "mysterious and spooky, powerful and dramatic with flying vampires and pyrotechnics!"

"I've never experienced this in the many years of been running ballet companies," said Scolamiero. "It was a great evening, but it was marred by this brief, unpleasant exchange."