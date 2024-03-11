Up in smoke! What happened to all those tumbleweeds?

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — While the "Great Tumbleweed Invasion of March" still burns in the minds of many residents in Utah, a large amount of those pesky plants that ended up piled on local streets and homes began actually burning.

Heavy winds on March 2 pushed thousands upon thousands of tumbleweeds into northern Utah neighborhoods, causing havoc across the area. Nine days later, Unified Fire Authority shared photos of what became of some of those tumbleweeds.

The department held controlled burns in the Eagle Mountain area Monday afternoon, lighting large stacks of the plants on fire.

Residents were left bewildered a week-and-a-half ago when the tumbleweed invasion came with the wind, which was just one part of a storm that brought heavy snow to the region.

"It sounded like a tornado. We woke up and it was just like tumbleweed city, so it was kind of crazy,” said Daybreak resident Dayne Moss. "The whole side of the house, almost up to the second story, it was just tumbleweed. And it was like you couldn’t even see across the road because it was just, the whole road was blocked."

Alas, the naughty winds that caused the initial problem forced the end of the solution Monday as Unified Fire was forced to end the tumbleweed burn because of... the wind. The department expects to resume the burn next week.