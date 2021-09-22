1 dead following pursuit on US-40 near Park City, report says

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — One person is reportedly dead and another injured after a car rolled several times following a pursuit in Summit County Wednesday morning.

According to The Park Record, officials say the vehicle appeared to have rolled several times and that the passengers, who were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the car. One of the passengers reportedly died at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol has closed northbound lanes of US-40 at Exit 2 near Park City due to the incident.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and plan an alternate route.