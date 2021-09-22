Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead following pursuit on US-40 near Park City, report says

items.[0].image.alt
UDOT
US-40.jpg
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 16:18:47-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — One person is reportedly dead and another injured after a car rolled several times following a pursuit in Summit County Wednesday morning.

According to The Park Record, officials say the vehicle appeared to have rolled several times and that the passengers, who were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the car. One of the passengers reportedly died at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol has closed northbound lanes of US-40 at Exit 2 near Park City due to the incident.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and plan an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere