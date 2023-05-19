US-6 closed in Spanish Fork Canyon following fatal crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A fatal crash in Spanish Fork Canyon has led to the closing of US-6 in both directions Friday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said two trucks collided on US-6 at around 1:45 p.m., with one of the drivers being killed, and two others transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes of the highway are shut down at US-89 in Spanish Fork, while westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 180 in the Diamond Fork area.

Drivers are being advised to expect major delays as the crash investigation and clean up continue.