Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

US-6 closed in Spanish Fork Canyon following fatal crash

crash1.png
UDOT
crash1.png
Posted at 2:56 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 16:56:24-04

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A fatal crash in Spanish Fork Canyon has led to the closing of US-6 in both directions Friday.

Watch LIVE below as traffic is backed-up on US-6:

The Utah Highway Patrol said two trucks collided on US-6 at around 1:45 p.m., with one of the drivers being killed, and two others transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes of the highway are shut down at US-89 in Spanish Fork, while westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 180 in the Diamond Fork area.

Drivers are being advised to expect major delays as the crash investigation and clean up continue.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere