Utah State football player accused of breaking into dorm, sexually assaulting female student

LOGAN, Utah — A Utah State University football player has been arrested and dismissed from the team after he allegedly broke into a female student's dorm room and sexually assaulted her early Sunday morning.

Ismael "Izzy" Kalani Vaifo'ou, 22, faces charges of forcible sexual abuse, burglary, trespassing and intoxication.

According to an arrest report, Vaifo'ou was seen entering several suites on different floors of a building in the Living Learning Center, an on-campus residence hall. Police believe he got in because of some residents leaving their doors unlocked or by tampering with the locks.

Around 3:30 a.m., Vaifo'ou reportedly entered the bedrooms of two female students who shared a suite. In the first room he entered, the resident said he took a step toward her bed, then left after she asked who he was.

He then went into the other female student's room, stripped down to his underwear and climbed into her bed, according to both the victim's account and Vaifo'ou's own admission to police. He then began to touch her while she was still asleep, which the female student said was under her clothing but Vaifo'ou claimed was over the clothing. She then woke up, pushed him out of her bed, and he got dressed and left.

Multiple witnesses identified Vaifo'ou as the person they saw entering multiple suites in the building. However, they said they didn't know him personally but recognized him as someone who also lived there.

When police spoke to the suspect, they said he smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment.

He was booked into the Cache County Jail later Sunday morning and is being held without bail.

As of Sunday evening, Vaifo'ou was still listed on the Aggies' 2021 football roster as a sophomore defensive end. However, a university spokesperson says he has been suspended from the team and all team activities. He is also prohibited from going on campus without a police escort.

He attended and played football for Highland High School in Salt Lake City, graduating in 2017.

*****

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or the online chat hotline at rainn.org/resources.

The university also provides resources on their website: usu.edu/sexual-respect