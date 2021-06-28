UTA bus driver investigated for DUI, charged with possessing child porn

MAGNA, Utah — The driver behind the wheel of a Utah Transit Authority bus that went off the road and crashed in Magna three weeks ago has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Jeffrey Todd Aydelotte, 56, is charged with 10 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

His arrest comes after an investigation by the Utah Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to court documents, Dropbox alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone uploading child pornography using the service.

Investigators traced the uploads to Aydelotte's computer, and a search of all his devices reportedly found multiple files depicting child pornography. It was not stated how many, but charges were filed for seven individual videos and three photos.

The investigation went back as far as April, and charges were filed Friday. He was then arrested and ordered to be held without bail.

In a separate case, Aydelotte is being investigated for driving under the influence when he crashed a UTA bus in Magna.

According to a search warrant for a blood sample, he was being treated in the hospital after crashing the bus when he told the investigating UTA officer he had used meth two days prior.

He and three passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said on the day of the crash.

The warrant also says security video from the bus shows Aydelotte's head slumping down when the bus went off the road on June 6, indicating that he likely fell asleep.

No charges or arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the possible driving under the influence case.