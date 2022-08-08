UTA expands 'on demand' service to Davis, Tooele counties

MURRAY, Utah — A mode of transportation in partnership with Utah Transit Authority that's comparable to Uber or Lyft is now available in Davis and Tooele counties.

The goal of "UTA on Demand" is to provide a more efficient way for people to take advantage of public transportation.

It's a partnership between private and public entities and part of an app-based program that is aimed at improving connectivity for residents in Utah.

The program uses smaller vehicles, like vans, to reduce pollution.

A user will download the UTA on Demand app and can request a ride anywhere in the service area. After setting the pick-up location, a UTA van will be there in a matter of minutes.

While the program was designed to be a sort of bridge for people to get to one public transit hub to another, officials explained it has endless possibilities.

"Here’s the really neat thing about it is you don’t necessarily have to use it to go to UTA connecting point," said UTA spokesperson Carl Arky. "If you’ve got a doctor's appointment and you wanna take that to go to your doctor's appointment, if it’s in that service area, you can do that. If you want to go to shop somewhere in that area or pick up your car, as long as it’s in that service area you can use On Demand.”

The program has been tested in the southern part of Salt Lake County and also in Rose Park with great success, UTA officials said.

For more information on the program, click here.