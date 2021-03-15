UTA officer assaulted while trying to break up fight in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority police officer was assaulted Sunday after attempting to break up a fight in downtown Salt Lake City.

The officer was responding to an accident near 300 S. Main Street where a vehicle had hit a power pole that connects to a TRAX train.

At the scene, the officer saw an altercation happening between at least two people, UTA spokesman Carl Arky told FOX 13.

The officer attempted to break it up, but the fight escalated and those involved then started assaulting the officer. The officer called for backup, and SLC Police responded.

Details on the officer's injuries or suspect information were not immediately available.

TRAX service in the area was shut down temporarily.